Verdugo will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Verdugo was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 5-4 loss in a manger's decision, with Ian Browne of MLB.com relaying that the outfielder's benching may have been the result of him showing up at Fenway Park only two hours before the game's start time. Any further discipline won't include Verdugo missing out on starts, as he'll be back in the lineup for the series finale occupying his usual spot in right field. Verdugo is slashing .148/.246/.222 with one home run and one stolen base in 16 games since the All-Star break.