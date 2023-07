Verdugo is back in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta.

Verdugo will start in center field and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Strider. Red Sox manager Alex Cora Alex Speier of The Boston Globe Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that Verdugo sat out the last two games for a "mental break," which might have been needed after he slashed .127/.222/.255 across his first 63 plate appearances in July.