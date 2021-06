Verdugo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros due to back tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora admitted the injury played a factor in Verdugo being held out of the lineup during Tuesday's 7-1 loss, but the Red Sox are hopeful that with an additional day off to recover, the outfielder will be good to go for Thursday's series finale. J.D. Martinez will spell Verdugo in left field Wednesday.