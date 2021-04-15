Verdugo was a combined 5-for-8 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep over the Twins.

Verdugo had an important hand in each game. The outfielder preserved the daytime affair with a diving, sliding catch of a sinking liner that was the final out of a 3-2 win. In the nightcap, Verdugo laced a two-run single to snap a 1-1 tie in Boston's six-run fifth inning. He continued to mash opposition pitching, having gone 12-for-33 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and 11 runs scored over the last eight contests.