Verdugo went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Verdugo knocked in the game-tying run with an eighth-inning single, then drove home two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for a walkoff win. These were the first runs driven in during the month of July for Verdugo, who ranks third on the Red Sox with 46 RBI.