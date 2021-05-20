Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Toronto.
Verdugo kept his bat hot with a first-inning blast off Toronto starter Ross Stripling. In his last three games started, Verdugo has gone 6-for-13 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored. The outfielder sports a .288/.347/.468 slash line with six homers, 19 RBI, 28 runs scored and three stolen bases in 41 games overall. With Enrique Hernandez back from a hamstring injury and patrolling center field, the bulk of Verdugo's playing time will now come in left field.