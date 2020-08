Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

Verdugo launched his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning, one of four hits Boston's offense could muster against right-hander Gerrit Cole. The outfielder is one of the few bright spots in a disappointing Red Sox season. Verdugo's hit safely in nine of the last 10 games with four homers and seven RBI.