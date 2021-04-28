Verdugo (hamstring) will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Mets, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Verdugo's aching left hamstring kept him out of the lineup for both of the past two games, but he seemingly proved his health in Tuesday's 2-1 win, when he came off the bench to play the final inning of the game in left field. Now that he's back in the lineup, Verdugo will look to continue the hot run at the plate he had enjoyed prior to picking up the hamstring cramp. Over his last three starts, Verdugo recorded seven hits in 14 at-bats.