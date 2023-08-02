Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

Verdugo's fifth-inning blast gave the Red Sox enough offense for the win. He snapped a 13-game homer drought with the long ball, and he's now hit safely in five straight games after a brutal slump for most of July. The outfielder is at a .271/.344/.428 slash line with eight homers, 41 RBI, 58 runs scored and four stolen bases through 96 contests. He should continue to see the bulk of the playing time in right field.