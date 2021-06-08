Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over Miami.

Verdugo doubled to left field in the bottom of the third inning, plating his team's second run of the contest on the way to victory. The outfielder is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak and is 9-for-28 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and one stolen base through seven games in June.