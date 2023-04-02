Verdugo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.
Verdugo slugged one of four home runs on the day for Boston, with his third-inning blast of Dean Kremer helping cut the Red Sox's deficit to four runs in the team's eventual come-from-behind victory. The 26-year-old has batted out of the leadoff spot versus right-handed starting pitchers in both of Boston's first two contests, but he'll drop to sixth in the batting order Sunday while lefty Cole Irvin takes the hill for Baltimore.