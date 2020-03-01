Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Could begin swinging this week
Verdugo (back) could begin taking swings sometime this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The 23-year-old has reportedly been making good progress in his rehab work, but not swinging a bat has remained a hurdle for his return from a strained oblique and stress fracture in his back. Manager Ron Roenicke previously indicated Verdugo could be ready for Grapefruit League games in mid-March, and swinging a bat this week would be a significant step in that potentially becoming reality.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Eyeing mid-March for spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Diagnosed with stress fracture•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Opening Day status in question•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Potential leadoff man•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Shipped to Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.