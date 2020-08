Verdugo could move up to the leadoff spot at some point soon, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Verdugo has hit eighth sixth or seventh in all of his appearances thus far. Regular leadoff man Andrew Benintendi certainly hasn't lived up to the role, hitting a miserable .069/.289/.103 in 39 plate appearances. Verdugo hasn't stated a great case himself, though, hitting a modest .258/.324/.355 in 34 trips to the plate.