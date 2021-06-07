Verdugo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Verdugo tagged New York starter Domingo German for a 446-foot blast in the first inning but was otherwise quiet on the game. The young outfielder has posted comparable numbers to last season's breakout campaign with a .289/.333/.422 slash line, eight home runs, 36 runs, 25 RBI and four stolen bases.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Swats seventh homer•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Receives another maintenance day•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: To rest hamstring Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Blasts two-run homer•