Verdugo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Verdugo tagged New York starter Domingo German for a 446-foot blast in the first inning but was otherwise quiet on the game. The young outfielder has posted comparable numbers to last season's breakout campaign with a .289/.333/.422 slash line, eight home runs, 36 runs, 25 RBI and four stolen bases.