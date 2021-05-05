Verdugo was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers more specifically due to lower-back tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Verdugo's removal from the starting nine was initially attributed to an unspecified "back issue," according to Ian Browne of MLB.com, but the team provided more clarity on the nature of his injury soon after. The Red Sox don't seem overly concerned about Verdugo's situation, as his absence is being described as precautionary more than anything due to the wet field conditions in Boston. Verdugo is day-to-day and could be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale.