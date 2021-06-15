site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Delivers multi-hit performance
Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 victory over Toronto.
Verdugo got Boston on the board in the third inning with an RBI double to left field. He's now slashing .288/.348/.459 with eight homers and 28 RBI through 61 contests in 2021.
