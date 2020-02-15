Verdugo is dealing with a stress fracture in his back as the Red Sox begin spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Verdugo was forced to miss the final two months of the 2019 season, and the Red Sox are bringing him along slowly to begin spring training. The team is reportedly happy with his progress in his rehab, but they'll likely exercise caution and bring him along slowly. However, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday that Verdugo might not be ready for Opening Day even if everything goes according to plan. The 23-year-old will likely serve as an everyday player for Boston once he's healthy after he was acquired via trade earlier in February.