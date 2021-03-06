Verdugo started in center field, batted second, and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Rays.

Verdugo's spring debut was pushed back while the outfielder worked on his swing, which he felt wasn't where it needed to be. The Red Sox haven't set a specific spot for him defensively or in the batting order, but he will likely be the primary center fielder while also playing right field, which manager Alex Cora feels is a tougher spot at Fenway Park, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "In Fenway, I don't know how much value you guys give center field, but I give right field a lot of value," said the skipper. A plan where Verdugo plays center field on the road and right field at home is likely. As for his spot in the order, Verdugo was Boston's primary leadoff hitter in 2020, but Cora wants to see Enrique Hernandez and Franchy Cordero in that role during spring training. However it shakes out, expect to see Verdugo in the upper-third of the order.