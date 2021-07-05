Verdugo went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Athletics.

Verdugo reached base safely three times in a game that lacked offense. He was the only player from either team that had two hits and they were both doubles off James Kaprielian. In addition, he scored the game's only run. The 25-year-old is slashing .277/.344/.430 with nine long balls, 33 RBI and 52 runs scored. However, he has cooled down recently, batting .205 with just one RBI and eight runs over his last 11 games.