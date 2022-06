Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Verdugo opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first inning, and he plated another on a third-inning single before going deep in the sixth on a two-run blast. This was the outfielder's fifth multi-hit effort in 12 games in June. He's gone 16-for-47 (.340) this month, and he's now batting .251/.293/.368 with four homers, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored and 14 doubles through 58 contests overall.