Verdugo went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Verdugo delivered a key two-out, two-run single to give Boston a lead during its seven-run third inning. He later made a leaping catch at the wall. Verdugo has reached base safely in nine straight games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with five walks, five RBI and a .944 OPS.