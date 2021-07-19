Verdugo is playing left field and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Verdugo had hit second in all but one of his starts to begin the season, but manager Alex Cora will attempt to shake things up after the outfielder went 1-for-16 with an RBI, a stolen base and five strikeouts across the last four games. Jarren Duran will shift to second in the order Monday, but it's not yet clear whether the change will remain in place going forward.