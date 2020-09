Verdugo left Friday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the third inning with an apparent hamstring injury, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Verdugo immediately headed to the dugout with trainers after being forced out at third base in the bottom of the third inning. He appeared to be grabbing his hamstring, and he was replaced defensively by Tzu-Wei Lin in the top of the fourth inning. Whether he misses any additional time remains to be seen.