Verdugo was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals with an apparent hamstring injury, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Verdugo went 0-for-3 before leaving the game during the sixth inning with the athletic trainer. The 27-year-old appeared to indicate he's dealing with a hamstring issue, but the specifics of the injury remain unclear. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
