Verdugo exited Friday's game against the Rangers with a right foot contusion, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Verdugo was lifted for pinch hitter Bobby Dalbec in the top of the seventh inning after going 1-for-3 with an RBI double earlier in the game. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, he shouldn't miss too much time, but it's possible his diagnosis gets updated after the game.