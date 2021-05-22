site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with hamstring tightness
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo left Friday's game against the Phillies in the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo went 3-for-3 with two runs scored before exiting. He was replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez.
