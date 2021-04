Verdugo (hamstring) may not play Tuesday but is expected to be back by Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Verdugo was a late scratch Sunday, and Boston has an off-day Monday. Typically, the two off-days are enough for a player, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated he may give Verdugo a third day before stepping in against Mets ace Jacob DeGrom on Wednesday.