Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Orioles.

While the major story coming out of the game was yet another Boston bullpen meltdown, Verdugo managed to extend his RBI streak to four games, all since returning from a non-COVID illness. The outfielder went 8-for-20 with four doubles and seven RBI during that stretch.