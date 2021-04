Verdugo isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo hit a three-run homer in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Orioles, but he'll get a breather for Monday's series opener while Hunter Renfroe (undisclosed) starts in center field. Verdugo has gone 7-for-33 with a home run, four doubles, nine runs and five RBI through eight games this year.