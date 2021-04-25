Verdugo (hamstring) will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Mariners, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox revealed that Verdugo had battled cramps in his left hamstring during Saturday's loss, but he managed to stay in the contest and finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Even with a quick turnaround for Sunday's game -- which starts at 1:10 p.m. ET -- Verdugo looks like he'll be ready to play a full nine innings. He'll be putting a three-game multi-hit streak on the line in the series finale.