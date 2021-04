Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 14-9 win over Baltimore.

Verdugo's blast was one of six the Red Sox hit and his first of the season. After posting zeros in an opening-series sweep at the hands of the Orioles, Verdugo's bat has heated up. Boston's two-hole hitter is 7-for-22 with four doubles, one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored over the last five games.