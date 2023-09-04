Verdugo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Verdugo was removed from Sunday's game versus the Royals because of left hamstring tightness and wasn't expected to be ready to play a day later, so his absence from the lineup Monday isn't surprising. The good news is that he hasn't yet been placed on the injured list and is considered day-to-day for now. Adam Duvall will cover right field Monday in place of Verdugo.
