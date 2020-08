Verdugo went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Verdugo has hit safely in 10 straight games, slashing .308/.386/.590 during the streak. He also notched his second steal of the last four games and scampered home to score Boston's fifth run on a Rafael Devers' double. He's not going to make the Red Sox forget Mookie Betts, but Verdugo has been one of Boston's leading hitters in 2020, ranking second on the team with an .886 OPS.