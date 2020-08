Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Verdugo went deep for the second straight game, blasting a 433-foot shot to right field in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old has collected at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, going 12-for-40 (.300) with five home runs and eight RBI over that span.