Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's spring game against Atlanta.

Verdugo has hit in three straight games, but he's struggled overall in the Grapefruit League, batting just .185 (5-for-27) with seven strikeouts. The outfielder is expected to be a big piece of Boston's lineup, projected to hit out of the two-hole.