Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Verdugo delivered a two-run home run in the sixth inning and plated another pair on a double in the 10th. He's posted multiple hits in six of 10 games during his current hitting streak, a span in which he's gone 16-for-39 (.410). The outfielder is up to a .266/.312/.395 slash line with six homers, 43 RBI, 33 runs scored and 17 doubles across 295 plate appearances. He was caught stealing in his only stolen base attempt of the year.