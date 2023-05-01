Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.

Verdugo opened the scoring Sunday with a two-run single in the fifth inning. He'd extend Boston's lead to 5-1 in the seventh with a solo home run, his fourth longball of the year, off Peyton Battenfied. Verdugo has gotten off to a fast start while leading off for the Red Sox this season, slashing .308/.372/.479 with 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 129 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder has 36 hits, second behind Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette in the American League.