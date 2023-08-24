Verdugo went 4-for-7 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 17-1 victory over the Astros.

Verdugo set the tone Thursday with a leadoff home run off J.P. France, giving the Red Sox an early lead in the eventual lopsided victory. The four-hit performance also marked Verdugo's fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven games -- he's gone 12-for 32 (.375) in that span. The 27-year-old outfielder boosted his slash line to .279/.345/.438 with 10 homers, 71 runs scored and 49 RBI across 496 plate appearances this season.