Verdugo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

The lefty outfielder remained hot Saturday, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a homer off Julio Urias. Over Verdugo's last six games, he is 13-for-29 with three homers, two doubles, five RBI, and six runs. The 27-year-old now has 12 home runs on the season, surpassing last year's total and leaving him one shy of his career-high of 13, which he accomplished in 2021.