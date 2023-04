Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 victory over Minnesota.

Verdugo led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run off Kenta Maeda, his second longball of the year, giving the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead. Verdugo has gotten off to a hot start this season, hitting safely in 16 of his first 20 games. He's slashing .338/.407/.481 with eight RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base through his first 77 at-bats of the year.