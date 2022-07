Verdugo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He'll be one of three lefty-hitting Red Sox regulars on the bench against Tampa Bay southpaw Jeffrey Springs, as Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley are also getting the night off. Rob Refsnyder will get a look in left field in place of Verdugo, who slashed a robust .357/.419/.518 while starting in each of Boston's previous 14 games.