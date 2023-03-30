site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: In leadoff spot for opener
Verdugo is starting at leadoff at playing right field for the Red Sox on Thursday versus the Orioles, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Triston Casas has also been mentioned by manager Alex Cora as a possible option at leadoff against right-handers, but Verdugo will get the first crack at it. Casas is batting sixth versus Kyle Gibson.
