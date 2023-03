Verdugo and Triston Casas will both be used in the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitching this season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com Friday.

Cora plans to "mix and match" in the leadoff spot, at least initially, until someone shows they can handle it regularly. Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo will get looks in the leadoff spot versus left-handers. Whoever is batting leadoff that particular day will be followed by Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.