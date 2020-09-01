site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Knocks three doubles
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
With a trio of doubles Monday, Verdugo has four in the last two games and 12 for the season. He's sporting a strong .306/.364/.529 slash line with 23 runs scored on the year.
