The Red Sox scratched Verdugo (hamstring) from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After exiting Saturday's contest with left hamstring cramping, Verdugo was initially cleared to play Sunday, but the Red Sox likely decide to exercise some extra caution with the outfielder due to the wet field conditions in Boston for the series finale. Verdugo may still be available off the bench Sunday, and he'll most likely be ready to return to an everyday role in the outfield for the start of Boston's road trip, which begins Tuesday.