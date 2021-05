Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels.

The 25-year-old started the scoring with a solo homer during the first inning, and he also came around to score on Xander Bogaerts' three-run shot during the fifth inning. Verdugo has a .279/.337/.442 slash line with five home runs, seven doubles, 17 RBI, three stolen bases and 27 runs in 38 games this season.