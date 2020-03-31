Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Making progress
Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom said Monday that Verdugo is "coming along well" in his recovery from a stress fracture in his back, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Verdugo had resumed swinging prior to the league-wide shutdown, though he wasn't necessarily expected to be ready to play by Opening Day. He still doesn't have a concrete timetable, and Bloom's update doesn't add a ton of clarity to the outfielder's situation, but the delayed season presumably gives Verdugo a shot to not miss any time. A more precise timeline for the Red Sox's new right fielder should emerge once teams are able to resume baseball activities.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Resumes swinging•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Still not swinging•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Could begin swinging this week•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Eyeing mid-March for spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Diagnosed with stress fracture•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...