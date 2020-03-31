Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom said Monday that Verdugo is "coming along well" in his recovery from a stress fracture in his back, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Verdugo had resumed swinging prior to the league-wide shutdown, though he wasn't necessarily expected to be ready to play by Opening Day. He still doesn't have a concrete timetable, and Bloom's update doesn't add a ton of clarity to the outfielder's situation, but the delayed season presumably gives Verdugo a shot to not miss any time. A more precise timeline for the Red Sox's new right fielder should emerge once teams are able to resume baseball activities.