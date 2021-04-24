Verdugo was dealing with left hamstring cramps during Saturday's loss to the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and one run in Saturday's loss, but he appeared to be bothered by his hamstring throughout most of the game. He was able to remain in the contest, and manager Alex Cora didn't sound concerned about the issue after the game. However, it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact Verdugo's availability for Sunday's series finale against Seattle.