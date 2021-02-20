Boston manager Alex Cora is considering multiple options to bat leadoff during spring training, including Verdugo who led off the most for the Red Sox in 2020, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Cora talked up Verdugo's stint at leadoff but also mentioned having a few ideas atop the order. He didn't get into specifics, but Franchy Cordero or Enrique Hernandez could bat there. Verdugo had an .804 OPS with 27 runs scored and three stolen bases over 33 games as the leadoff batter.
