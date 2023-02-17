Boston manager Alex Cora mentioned Verdugo and Enrique Hernandez as players he'd like to see steal more bases this season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With the addition of bigger bases -- the distance between bases is reduced by four-and-a-half inches -- along with a new limit of number of pickoff attempts per batter, Cora is hoping the Red Sox can take advantage. Verdugo stole one base (caught three times) in 2022 and six the previous year. The manager plans to have his staff emphasize certain baserunning techniques to improve the team's production in that category. Boston ranked next-to-last in 2021 with 40 steals and 26th last season with 52. Cora's also cognizant to be careful getting too reckless at Fenway Park, where baserunners are in scoring position at first base.